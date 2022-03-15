Date Taken: 03.15.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 16:05 Photo ID: 7093506 VIRIN: 220315-D-YZ667-442 Resolution: 426x758 Size: 101.03 KB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Hometown: FORSYTH, MT, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Why I Serve, Why I Continue to Serve- U.S. Army recognizes leaders during Women’s History Month- Part Three [Image 3 of 3], by Gary Loten-Beckford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.