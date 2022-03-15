Ed Stolle becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Chief of the Contracting Office

Courtesy Photo | Ed Stolle was recently named Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Chief of the Contracting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ed Stolle was recently named Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Chief of the Contracting Office (Code 400). see less | View Image Page

When asking Norfolk Naval Shipyard's (NNSY) Chief of the Contracting Office Ed Stolle who would he want to have lunch with if he could chose anyone dead or alive, he picked a group of people who would expand his knowledge in in the business world. “My wife and I really enjoy watching the show Shark Tank. As I watch that show I have so many questions for the sharks and am impressed at what they have accomplished," said Stolle. "I would say that I would love to have lunch with the sharks to pick their brains about a number of things in hopes to extend my knowledge in the business world which would not only benefit myself, but also the shipyard."



The Virginia Beach native recently became the second person to hold the title of Chief of the Contracting Office (Code 400) since its establishment in 2016. Upon graduating Virginia Tech in 2008 with a degree in business management, he was hired under the Naval Acquisition Internship Program as a contract specialist. After completing the program in 2012, he became a contract specialist at the journeyman level eventually becoming a branch head/contracting officer.



"After about a year after Code 400 was stood up, I came onboard to be Code 420's business operations division head," said Stolle. “After holding that position for a year, I transitioned into the Code 430 Carrier (CVN) Contracting Division Head position.” In September 2019, he was promoted to Code 400's Deputy Chief of the Contracting Office where he served until becoming Chief of the Contracting Office.



Code 400 is relatively a youthful department compared to other contracting offices throughout the Navy. “For someone like me, that excites me. It means there is lots of room to grow and develop and to be able to be a part of that is something that keeps me highly motivated to give my best,” said Stolle.



One of Stolle's focus areas for the department is to transition from being reactionary to being predictive to the maximum extent. “To the best of my team and I's ability, we want to find solutions to avoid the contracting requirement surprises,” said Stolle. “I believe with a deliberate approach we can drive improvement in this area. When issues arise we not only need to address them in that moment but also ensure that we take the time to perform a root cause analysis to see if there are ways to avoid similar situations in the future and put processes and procedures in place that will lead to more efficient and effective resolution in the future.”



Stolle continued, “While we must always continue to remain focused on maintaining our contracting warrant authority granted to us by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) 02 – Contracts Directorate, we will also need to place a continuous focus on self-assessment and continuous process improvement. This includes continuing to mature in the tracking of key focus areas and conducting meaningful health assessments via the use of fact-based metrics. We must also turn our focus to improving the entire procurement process across the shipyard, which includes early engagement from stakeholders prior to submitting contracting packages to Code 400 for action. We have already made significant progress in these areas and look forward to continued improvement.”



In his off time, Stolle likes to spend time with family and friends, dabbles in meteorology, specifically storms such as hurricanes, snowstorms, and nor'easters, and of course watch Shark Tank with his wife. If Stolle's dream to have lunch with the sharks comes, he better bring his wallet for sharks are expensive to feed. Lunch will cost an arm and a leg.



"I'm looking forward to working with the fine folks of Code 400 in a new capacity," said Stolle. "They do great things every day and I am excited to be part of this team to ensure we deliver the ships back to the Fleet on time, every time, anywhere to protect America."