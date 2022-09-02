Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ed Stolle becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Chief of the Contracting Office

    Ed Stolle becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Chief of the Contracting Office

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Ed Stolle was recently named Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Chief of the Contracting Office (Code 400).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.15.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7092945
    VIRIN: 220209-N-RC178-008
    Resolution: 5901x3934
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ed Stolle becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Chief of the Contracting Office, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ed Stolle becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard&rsquo;s Chief of the Contracting Office

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT