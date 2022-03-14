Community support of Arnold AFB recognized by the Great American Defense Communities program

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Located in middle Tennessee, Arnold Air Force Base is home to the headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex and a suite of aerospace testing facilities that are vital to the development of national defense systems.



A workforce of more than 1,700 personnel comprised of active duty military, Department of Defense civilians and defense industry contractors work in a variety of fields to support and conduct the ground test and evaluation mission of AEDC – “To prove the superiority of systems required to the meet the demands of the National Defense Strategy.”



The workforce also contributes to and is supported by the surrounding community. Many veterans and retirees, some of whom now work at Arnold AFB in civilian roles, also call the area home.



Recently, Tullahoma, Tenn., was named one of the 2022 Great American Defense Communities, a program of the Association of Defense Communities in partnership with USAA.



According to the Association of Defense Communities website, defensecommunities.org, “The program was designed to recognize and celebrate communities with an exceptional commitment to improving the lives of service members, veterans and their families.”



The recognition on the website for Tullahoma noted that the base, the region’s Hands-On Science Center and the University of Tennessee Space Institute partner in efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics in local schools.



“We are blessed to have a tremendous partnership with our community surrounding Arnold Air Force Base,” said Col. Jeffrey Geraghty, commander, AEDC. “We have strong long-standing traditions of open communication with a wide variety of community leaders and representatives. Plus, the patriotism and pride we all share in this defense mission is evident in our day-to-day interactions both at work and at play.”



Antelope Valley, California; Florida’s Space Coast; Northern Virginia; and West Valley Partners, Arizona, were also recognized as Great American Defense Communities for 2022.

