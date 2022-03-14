USACE opens comment period, hosts public meetings for Red River Chloride Control Project

TULSA — The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers established a 30-day public comment period related to closure of the Red River Chloride Control Project in four Texas counties March 14 and will host two public meetings to assess the economic, social and environmental impacts of disposing of the federally-authorized project.



The USACE will host informational, open-house style meetings at the Truscott Community Foundation Building in Crowell, Texas, March 23 from 5-8 p.m., and at the Red River Authority of Texas offices in Wichita Falls, Texas March 24 from 5-8 p.m.



No formal presentations will take place, but subject matter experts will be available to answer questions.



The Truscott Community Foundation Building is located at 1620 FM 1756, Crowell TX 79227.



The Red River Authority of Texas offices are located at 3000 Hammon Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.



The RRCCP was established to reduce chloride levels in the Red River Basin and improve water quality for municipal, agricultural and industrial purposes.



The USACE is studying the potential disposition of:

• A containment ring levee at Estelline Springs, Texas

• Three low flow, inflatable weirs for the collection of brine-laden water at Area VII, VIII, and X

• The Truscott Brine Disposal Reservoir, which stores concentrated brine solutions

• The pumps and pipelines that transport brine solutions from the collection sites to Truscott Brine Disposal Reservoir

• The Crowell Mitigation Area, an approximately 10,000-acre plot of land used as a fish and wildlife mitigation site



Written comments must be submitted electronically or postmarked by April 13.



To submit comments electronically, e-mail CESWT-RRCCP-Disposition@usace.army.mil.

Comments submitted via mail to:



Ms. Melinda Fisher

Compliance Section, Environmental Branch, Regional Planning and Environmental Center,

2488 E 81st Street,

Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137-4290



A copy of the public notice associated with this news release and information related to the RRCCP is located on the Tulsa District Website at https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Red-River-Chloride-Control-Project/.

