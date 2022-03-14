MEDLOG Soldier’s Career Hits High Note with Selection to Army Choir

Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Samuel Omojola sings the German national anthem during the ribbon cutting...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Pfc. Samuel Omojola sings the German national anthem during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe in Kaiserslautern Sept. 17, 2021. Now promoted to specialist, Omojola has been accepted into the U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus. see less | View Image Page

Spc. Samuel Omojola, assigned to the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, was accepted into the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus.



The U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus, stationed in Sembach, Germany, serves as the Army's premier musical ambassadors in Europe. The group performs more than 200 shows each year.



It was Omojola’s second attempt at earning a spot with the prestigious group.



The application process is rigorous, according to Omojola.



Unlike their band colleagues, the singers do not enter the military as musicians. They are selected through competitive auditions from other specialties in the Army, and receive intensive training in vocal, dance and theatrical skills.



“You apply on line and then they reach out to you. You have to send them examples of your singing. Then they give you three songs you have to learn and you send them recordings of you doing those songs,” he explained.



If a candidate makes it through this early process, the chorus brings them to a four-week audition.



“In the first week, you have to sing the German and American national anthems. You have to perform your musical part and do choreography,” said Omojola, who is a tenor. “Then they give you two new songs you have to learn, and one song you learn and perform within 24 hours.”



He said a candidate must learn additional songs and a full choreographed dance sequence in the fourth week, before a final decision is made.

The ensemble is one of four full-time choral groups in the Army.



Beyond is achievement of being accepted into the choir, Omojola is also celebrating his new U.S. citizenship. Originally from Nigeria, Omojola earned his citizenship in 2021.



Omojola said he plans to continue his military career and may seek a direct commission next year.