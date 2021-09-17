Omojola joins U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus

Pfc. Samuel Omojola sings the German national anthem during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe in Kaiserslautern Sept. 17, 2021. Now promoted to specialist, Omojola has been accepted into the U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus.
|09.17.2021
|03.14.2022 09:37
|7091331
|210921-A-QL922-0001
|2144x3024
|305.69 KB
|Location:
|KAISERLAUTERN, RP, DE
|1
|0
MEDLOG Soldier’s Career Hits High Note with Selection to Army Choir
