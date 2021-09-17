Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Omojola joins U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus

    KAISERLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.17.2021

    Pfc. Samuel Omojola sings the German national anthem during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe in Kaiserslautern Sept. 17, 2021. Now promoted to specialist, Omojola has been accepted into the U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus.

    MEDLOG Soldier&rsquo;s Career Hits High Note with Selection to Army Choir

