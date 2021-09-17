Pfc. Samuel Omojola sings the German national anthem during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe in Kaiserslautern Sept. 17, 2021. Now promoted to specialist, Omojola has been accepted into the U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 09:37 Photo ID: 7091331 VIRIN: 210921-A-QL922-0001 Resolution: 2144x3024 Size: 305.69 KB Location: KAISERLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Omojola joins U.S. Army Europe Band & Chorus, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.