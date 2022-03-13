189th AIRLIFT WING MEDICAL DOCTOR RECEIVES PHYSICIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Lt. Col. Thomas R. DeGraff III has been selected as the Field Grade Officer Physician of the Year by the Air National Guard Surgeon General’s office. DeGraff was recognized by the National Guard Bureau during a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.



DeGraff is a senior flight surgeon assigned to the 189th Medical Group, 189th Airlift Wing, Arkansas Air National Guard. His selection was part of the annual Air Force Medical Services Awards program which recognizes the top medical professionals who demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment to delivering trusted care anywhere.



According to 189th medical officials, DeGraff was nominated for his innovative ideas and procedures which increased the wing’s individual medical readiness status ranking from No. 78 to No. 1 in the Air National Guard. He was also praised for his work on the research team that implemented the Krypton Light Disinfection system which uses ultraviolet light to kill airborne and surface pathogens in occupied locations.



“The Air National Guard prides itself in the ability to rapidly deploy personnel to any location.” said Col. John Bondhus, Commander, 189th Medical Group. “Lt. Col DeGraff’s efforts have directly increased the fully mission capable rates for both student production and deployment purposes, allowing the Governor and President to have a ready trained force available for rapid use when needed.”



“I was quite surprised and humbled after learning I had won.” said Lt. Col DeGraff. This award is really a team effort, I just tried to put together the pieces to help support my squadron.”



DeGraff received his undergraduate degree from the University of California at San Diego where he majored in Animal Physiology and Neuroscience. He received his medical degree from Midwestern State University, Arizona. He commissioned in 2002 while as a medical student, and his love of fighter jets led him to become a flight surgeon.



For more information on this and other Arkansas Air National Guard activities, follow @189AW on Facebook and @189thAirliftWing on Instagram.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2022 Date Posted: 03.13.2022 16:53 Story ID: 416383 Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 189th AIRLIFT WING MEDICAL DOCTOR RECEIVES PHYSICIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD, by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.