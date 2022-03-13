189th AIRLIFT WING MEDICAL DOCTOR RECEIVES PHYSICIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Lt. Col. Thomas R. DeGraff III has been selected as the Field Grade Officer Physician of the Year by the Air National Guard Surgeon General’s office. DeGraff was recognized by the National Guard Bureau during a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

