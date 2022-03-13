Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    189th AIRLIFT WING MEDICAL DOCTOR RECEIVES PHYSICIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Porter 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Lt. Col. Thomas R. DeGraff III has been selected as the Field Grade Officer Physician of the Year by the Air National Guard Surgeon General’s office. DeGraff was recognized by the National Guard Bureau during a virtual ceremony on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 189th AIRLIFT WING MEDICAL DOCTOR RECEIVES PHYSICIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD, by TSgt Jonathan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Air National Guard
    Lt Col
    Air Force
    189th Airlift Wing
    Annual Awards

