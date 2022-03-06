GHWBCSG Completes Group Sail

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner | 220306-N-MW880-1455 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2022) Ships from the George H.W. Bush...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner | 220306-N-MW880-1455 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2022) Ships from the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transit the Atlantic Ocean following a straits transit training event. GHWBCSG is underway completing Group Sail as part of the routine training cycle. GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) joined forces for Group Sail March 3-11. It was the first time that each element of the strike group worked together since the carrier returned from her last deployment.



“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done here the past few weeks,” said Rear Adm. Rick Cheeseman, commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group. “It’s amazing to watch a team work hard and take on the traits that we talk about in the Navy today like embracing the red and ‘Get real, Get better.’ Constructive criticism of ourselves and our teammates while being collegial and mission focused delivers impressive results.”

George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is led by Cheeseman and his staff, which is supported by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, an Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).



During Group Sail, the strike group executed command and control of each element to begin the integrated phase of training. This phase of training is an essential element of the force generation and training cycle for carrier strike groups and their supporting commands. It provides needed time for essential communication and interoperability to begin between units and the strike group.



“Down to the newest Sailor within our team of teams, everyone worked very hard during group TSTA/FEP, SWATT, Live Fire With a Purpose and finally Group Sail,” said Cheeseman. “I’m sure a lot of our team is tired from work hard, and that’s to be expected being training. But it’s important that they know – even if they don’t realize it in the moment – that they’re an impressive team, and I know we’re on a great path as we continue training.”



GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, its Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).