    GHWBCSG Group Sail

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    220306-N-MW880-1455 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2022) Ships from the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) transit the Atlantic Ocean following a straits transit training event. GHWBCSG is underway completing Group Sail as part of the routine training cycle. GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7089067
    VIRIN: 220306-N-MW880-1455
    Resolution: 3988x2848
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWBCSG Group Sail, by SA Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carrier Strike Group 10
    Carrier Air Wing 7
    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
    Group Sail
    Destroyer Squadron 26
    CONAC

