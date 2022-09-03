Airman Comes to the Rescue

Photo By Senior Airman Michael Richmond | Staff Sgt. Lawrence Green Jr., a 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Michael Richmond | Staff Sgt. Lawrence Green Jr., a 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation Airman, poses for a photo on March 3, 2022, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Green witnessed a car accident while on the way to work on February 5, 2022. After immediately pulling over to the side of the road, Green and two other good Samaritans rescued the driver from the flipped vehicle and provided first aid while waiting for emergency services. (U.S. Air Force story and photo by Senior Airman Michael A. Richmond) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Green Jr., a 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation Airman, went above and beyond to help someone in need on February 5, 2021, near Minot Air Force Base, N.D.



While driving to work along northbound Highway 83, Green noticed a car ahead of him swerving on the road, possibly due to low grip from the icy conditions on the roadway. The car continued to swerve – until it crashed into the snow filled ditch that separates north bound and south bound Highway 83.



“I saw the car flip a few times,” recounts Green. “When I finally got out of the car, that’s when it finally stopped flipping. Then I saw two other people stop and we were running – sprinting- towards the car…She seemed like she was unconscious for a little bit because she wasn’t moving. The airbags didn’t deploy so we were just wondering if she was conscious.”



After attempting to find ways to reach her in the car, Green and the other two good Samaritans noticed the woman regained consciousness and responsiveness.



“Once we saw her moving, we asked her to unlock the vehicle. Once she did, we had to kind of wobble her out because the top [of her car] was crushed in and the front [bumper] looked a little bent in. Then afterwards I assessed her visually, asking her questions, making sure she was okay.”

Having seen the situation unfold so fast, Green credited his actions as second nature, stating he did not even have the time to think about his actions.



“I didn’t even look across the street when I ran over to help – which was dangerous,” Green said. “It was instinct, you know? I really care about the well-being of anyone around me, even if they’re car lengths apart. If I see a wreck, I’m going to do the best I can to help out.”



After helping the woman out of the wreckage and ensuring she wasn’t seriously injured, Green and the two good Samaritans walked her to one of their parked cars to keep her warm while also calling an ambulance to take her to the hospital for further medical evaluation. Once sure the woman made it onto the ambulance safely, Green called his office and informed his supervisor, Tech. Sgt. Gilbert Edgar, 5th LRS Training, Validation and Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, of his status.



“He called and said he spotted a vehicle on 83 on its roof,” said Edgar, recollecting the call he received from Staff Sgt. Green, informing him of the unfolding incident. “He asked me ‘Can I provide assistance to this individual?’ and I said to him ‘Yeah, do what you need to do, I’ll take care of everything on this end, just let me know what the outcome is.’”

According to his supervisor, stopping to help a stranger in need fit Green’s personality perfectly.



“He’s always willing to give a hand,” said Tech. Sgt. Alexandrea Smith, 5th LRS, Ground Transportation Operations Center NCOIC. “Whether it’s help move furniture, help study CDCs (Career Development Courses), whatever it is, he’s always willing to step up and help in whatever realm he can.”



Though Green remained hopeful someone would have stopped had he not been there, he found it hard to say certainly the situation would have had such a positive ending without him and the other Samaritans there.

“There were a few people that could’ve stopped…I think – I hope at least,” said Green “Actually, I don’t know. I’m not too sure because I didn’t really see any cars behind me and the people in front of me were the ones who stopped and the ones on the other side of the street only stopped once I stopped. So I’m really not sure, I hope others would’ve stopped [to help].”



Green was recognized for his heroic actions by being coined by the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Sarah McNair, and the Mission Support Group’s Commander, Col. Brett Black.



(U.S. Air Force story by Senior Airman Michael A. Richmond)