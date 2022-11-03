Local COVID-19 Community Level low, no masks required indoors at Kingsley Field

In Klamath Falls, the COVID-19 Community Level is now categorized as Low by Klamath County Public Health. In accordance with Department of Defense policy mask wear will be optional effective March 12.



“This is literally a breath of fresh air,” said Col. Micah Lambert, 173rd Fighter Wing vice commander. “For me personally, I can’t wait to interact with Airmen more and see non-verbal expressions when communicating. I plan to be out and around the base as much as possible, with a visible smile and talking with Airmen.”



A memorandum from the Adjutant General’s office states, “Effective 12 March 2022, the wearing of face coverings is optional but no longer required in state facilities.”



This followed the announcement by the Oregon Governor’s office that mandatory indoor mask wear would no longer be required in the state of Oregon, March 12.



Additionally, screening testing is no longer required for unvaccinated members.



“For our Airmen it means more open interaction, communication and getting back to some of the great events that makes team Kingsley special,” said Lambert. “Events such as Sentry Eagle, where we plan to showcase Kingsley to the community and thank our Airmen for all of their outstanding achievements.”



All Team Kingsley personnel will continue to exercise diligence in personal hygiene and public health risk mitigation measures. These measures include:



● Strict hygiene.



● Regular cleaning of workplace common areas.



● Stay at home when experiencing symptoms or illness, notify your supervision, and contact your primary care manager.

