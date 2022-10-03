Local COVID-19 Community Level low, no masks required indoors at Kingsley Field

In Klamath Falls, the COVID-19 Community Level is now categorized as Low by Klamath County Public Health. In accordance with Department of Defense policy mask wear will be optional effective March 12.

