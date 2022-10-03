Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local COVID-19 Community Level low, no masks required indoors at Kingsley Field

    Local COVID-19 Community Level low, no masks required indoors at Kingsley Field

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In Klamath Falls, the COVID-19 Community Level is now categorized as Low by Klamath County Public Health. In accordance with Department of Defense policy mask wear will be optional effective March 12.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:45
    Photo ID: 7088908
    VIRIN: 220310-Z-NV612-1001
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 519.74 KB
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local COVID-19 Community Level low, no masks required indoors at Kingsley Field, by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Local COVID-19 Community Level low, no masks required indoors at Kingsley Field

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Team Kingsley
    COVID-19
    Mask Policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT