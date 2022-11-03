NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia hosts logistics officers from partner nations

Photo By Matthew Jones | NAVSUP WSS hosted senior military officers from nine partner nations as part of the...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Jones | NAVSUP WSS hosted senior military officers from nine partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Leadership Executive Advanced Development course March 7 in Philadelphia. NAVSUP WSS frequently hosts foreign military service members to help them gain a first-hand look at the U.S. supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between the United States and its allies. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) hosted senior military officers from nine partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Leadership Executive Advanced Development course.



The students visited NAVSUP and NAVSUP WSS at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg on Feb. 22 and returned to NAVSUP WSS’ offices in Philadelphia March 7-8. The officers also visited several U.S. Department of Defense commands throughout their seven-week course in order to develop a deeper understanding of the U.S. military's complex supply chain. The program began with a two-week post-MBA level course taught by university professors from top business schools covering management skills used both by the Department of Defense and the defense industry.



After arriving in Mechanicsburg, the students met with Rear Adm. Peter Stamatopoulos, NAVSUP commander, and received briefs on NAVSUP’s command, supply chain technology and fleet operations. Later, they visited NAVSUP WSS to learn about the command, its integrated weapon support teams, and how they support the fleet’s maritime mission.



In Philadelphia, Rear. Adm. Ken Epps, NAVSUP WSS commander, greeted the students.



“I’m delighted that you’re visiting NAVSUP WSS here in the birthplace of the United States, and I’m honored that we could be part of your development,” Epps told the class. “I know the type of officers who are selected for this course, and I know I’m looking at the future of logistics for your respective countries.”



Other subject-matter experts from across the NAVSUP WSS command spent two days briefing the students and hosting discussions on several topics including NAVSUP WSS’ involvement in unmanned aerial systems and the E-2 Hawkeye platform, engineering, and an overview of several digital tools including the Security Cooperation Information Portal, the Enhanced Freight Tracking System, the Repair of Repairables management system (WebRoR), and Management Information System - International Logistics (MISIL).



The second day in Philadelphia began with a presentation from Portuguese navy Cdr. Nuno Machado who has represented his service as a Security Assistance Foreign Representative at NAVSUP WSS. Machado shared his experiences working within the U.S. Navy at NAVSUP WSS, which currently supports 44 SAFRs in 27 offices from 20 countries. SAFRs work side by side with NAVSUP WSS employees and perform an integral role in supporting Foreign Military Sales programs.



The rest of the day was spent on subjects including contracting, transportation management, performance-based logistics contracts and meetings with the country program teams within Foreign Military Sales.



NAVSUP WSS frequently hosts foreign military service members to help them gain a first-hand look at the U.S. supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between the United States and its allies.



NAVSUP WSS frequently hosts foreign military service members to help them gain a first-hand look at the U.S. supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between the United States and its allies.