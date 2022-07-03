NAVSUP WSS hosted senior military officers from nine partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Leadership Executive Advanced Development course March 7 in Philadelphia. NAVSUP WSS frequently hosts foreign military service members to help them gain a first-hand look at the U.S. supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between the United States and its allies.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2022 15:47
|Photo ID:
|7088877
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-TN333-460
|Resolution:
|6258x4084
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP WSS hosts logistics officers from partner nations, by Matthew Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia hosts logistics officers from partner nations
LEAVE A COMMENT