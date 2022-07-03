NAVSUP WSS hosts logistics officers from partner nations

NAVSUP WSS hosted senior military officers from nine partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Leadership Executive Advanced Development course March 7 in Philadelphia. NAVSUP WSS frequently hosts foreign military service members to help them gain a first-hand look at the U.S. supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between the United States and its allies.

