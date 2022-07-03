Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP WSS hosts logistics officers from partner nations

    NAVSUP WSS hosts logistics officers from partner nations

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Matthew Jones 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP WSS hosted senior military officers from nine partner nations as part of the Navy Supply Corps School’s International Leadership Executive Advanced Development course March 7 in Philadelphia. NAVSUP WSS frequently hosts foreign military service members to help them gain a first-hand look at the U.S. supply chain in action and develop a deeper understanding of the role NAVSUP WSS plays in strengthening the partnership between the United States and its allies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 15:47
    Photo ID: 7088877
    VIRIN: 220307-N-TN333-460
    Resolution: 6258x4084
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS hosts logistics officers from partner nations, by Matthew Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia hosts logistics officers from partner nations

    NSCS
    NAVSUP WSS
    NSA Philadelphia
    ILEAD

