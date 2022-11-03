USAMU Hosts 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2021 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 13-19 on USAMU ranges.

The competition is hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Benning, Georgia.

The All Army competition is free and open to all Soldiers including U.S. Army Active, Guard, Reserve and Military Academy, ROTC cadets and Officer Candidate Course (OCS) students.

The competition develops combat firing skills at the entry and intermediate levels and recognizes superior skill at the highest level. During the event, Soldiers compete in separate classes consisting of cadet, novice, open and professional based on previous competition experience.

Some of the highlight days are:

Tuesday, March 15, the Pistol Match from 12pm-2pm.

Thursday, March 17, the Rifle Excellence in Competition Match from 8am-12pm and the Pistol Excellence in Competition Pistol Match from 1pm-4pm.

Friday, March 18, National Marksmanship Competition Excellence in Competition Pistol Match from 12:30pm – 4:30pm.

Saturday March 19, Multi-Gun matches from 8am-3:30pm.

MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call the USAMU PAO at (706) 505-3647/6705 or email usarmy.benning.usarec.mbx.meb-amu-pao@army.mil to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Benning.

DIRECTIONS FOR MEDIA: Take Interstate 185 to the Visitors’ Center at the Fort Benning Access Gate where you will park and be met by a USAMU representative and escorted to the event.

