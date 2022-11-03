USAMU Hosts 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2021 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 13-19 on USAMU ranges.

The competition is hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Benning, Georgia..

The All Army competition is free and open to all Soldiers including U.S. Army Active, Guard, Reserve and Military Academy, ROTC cadets and Officer Candidate Course (OCS) students

