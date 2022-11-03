Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMU Hosts 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    USAMU Hosts 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class JaJuan Broadnax 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) will conduct the 2021 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship (All Army) March 13-19 on USAMU ranges.
    The competition is hosted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) and Fort Benning, Georgia..
    The All Army competition is free and open to all Soldiers including U.S. Army Active, Guard, Reserve and Military Academy, ROTC cadets and Officer Candidate Course (OCS) students

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.11.2022 12:41
    Photo ID: 7088618
    VIRIN: 220311-A-FC254-364
    Resolution: 2048x1073
    Size: 354.81 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU Hosts 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, by SFC JaJuan Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAMU Hosts 2022 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Small Arms Championships
    All Army 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT