The Dawgs win basketball tournament

By Walt Johnson

Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Intramural Basketball tournament started March 1, 2022, at Ivy Fitness Center as 12 teams lined up to see who would become this year’s intramural champions. Tournaments usually have a surprise or two associated with them, and this year’s was no different.



The Dawgs came into the tournament as the fourth-seeded team, but they quickly showed their determination to win the championship. They would need to win three games against tough competition.



Overcome with fatigue, the Bricklayers made a big comeback attempt against the Dawgs.



The Bricklayers had a very successful regular season and came into the tournament as the second-seeded team. They showed grit and determination in reaching the championship contest but in the end, they came up just a bit short.



The biggest surprise from the opening rounds of the championship tournament was top seeded, defending champion — and undefeated in this year’s regular season — Old School, was upset in the quarterfinals ensuring that a new champion would be crowned this year.



In semifinal action Pippen Ain’t Easy met the Bricklayers and the Dawgs met Clamp City for the right to move on to the championship game. After two hard-fought contests both the Dawgs and the Bricklayers won their second game of the evening to move into the championship game.



Heading into the championship game, the key was how much each team had left after having played two tough games prior to the championship contest that began at 8:30 p.m. The intensity of the first two contests the teams had to play would play a major role in determining who would survive the marathon night.



That question was answered as the Dawgs raced out to an early double-digit lead in the first half and at the end of the first half had a comfortable double-digit lead against their opponent.



The key in the second half would be whether the Bricklayers, who showed a very potent offense earlier in the evening, would be able to gain a second wind. Would the Dawgs be able to keep up their offensive pace?



Early in the second half it looked like the Bricklayers were going to be able to come back into the contest as they pulled within single digits of the Dawgs’ lead. But, the Dawgs found a second wind after being challenged, and they were able to get the lead back to double digits. The Dawgs found the energy to defeat the Bricklayers 47-34 and claim victory in this year’s intramural championship.