LRC Stuttgart employee with important family commitments in U.S. says she’ll miss the Stuttgart community, people

Photo By Cameron Porter | Beverly Sowell is the supervisory traffic management specialist at the Personal Property Processing Office, Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said when customers come into her office to start the process of shipping their household goods and vehicles to wherever they're going next, worldwide, she and her team help to give them a sense of peace that she feels they need. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

Name: Beverly Sowell



Job title: Supervisory Traffic Management Specialist



Assigned: Personal Property Processing Office, Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Stuttgart for almost four years as a supervisory traffic management specialist. Before LRC Stuttgart I was with LRC Fort Jackson for about seven years working as the contract officer representative for food service.



Other service: I served for 20 years as an active duty Soldier and retired as a food program manager and Chief Warrant Officer 2.



Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina



Q: Can you explain what you and your team provide to the community members located at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart?



A: My team of eight employees and I ensure all the Department of Defense employees in the USAG Stuttgart community – plus their families – receive the absolute best assistance when it comes to shipping or receiving their household goods, unaccompanied baggage and their privately owned vehicles. For outbound shipments, our primary function is to complete our community members’ transportation applications using the Defense Personal Property System. We not only assist our customers who are departing the USAG Stuttgart community – we also assist people arriving to our community with all their transportation and shipping needs.



Q: Why is your team’s work in the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart community so important?



A: We help our customers feel at ease during their permanent change of duty station moves. When they come into our office to start the process of shipping their household goods and vehicles to wherever they’re going next, worldwide, we give them a sense of peace that I feel they need. It’s not unusual to feel stressed during a military move, not knowing where you will live when you leave here or what to look for at your next duty station. So we’re here to help our customers better understand the process and help keep them calm. We’re their transportation subject matter experts, and we’re here to provide them with important and accurate information regarding the shipment of their household goods and vehicles. I really want everyone to know that when they come into our office, they’re going to get the absolute best customer service we can offer.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: After you’ve been in the Army for 20 years or more, the Army becomes a big part of your family. In my current capacity I’m able to continue serving service members and their families as an Army civilian. And in many ways, it’s the same as serving as an active duty Soldier – I just don’t wear a uniform anymore. I’m able to combine my 20 years of experience as a Soldier and my more than 10 years as an Army civilian. And with that, I really enjoy being a part of the Army team, providing valuable support to service members and their families and continuing my duty. I had a wonderful experience here at LRC Stuttgart, and I really enjoyed being a part of the USAG Stuttgart military community. It looks like I may have to leave soon, though – maybe in the next 90 days or so – based on some important family commitments, but I’m really going to miss this place and all the people I work with and all the people we serve. This is what I know, and this is what I love.



LRC-Stuttgart and 405th AFSB: LRC Stuttgart is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart. LRC Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.