From Submarine Duty to Land-Locked Recruiting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2022) – Joining any military branch is not an easy choice. When an applicant is about to sign a contract, they are instantly hit with a reality check—their heart pumping with adrenaline and a small fear of the unknown.



For Machinist Mate Submarine (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Quintin Wilkerson, a native of Elyria, Ohio, it was the complete opposite; serving his country had been a childhood dream.



“I joined the Navy because of the long-standing tradition of Navy and Marine Corps service in my family,” Wilkerson said.



Wilkerson, who recently celebrated seven years of service in the Navy, joined Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville in September of 2019 as a field recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Maryville. Prior to recruiting, Wilkerson was stationed on Los Angeles-Class Fast-Attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) homeported in San Diego, California, as a mechanic for the submarine’s auxiliary systems.



“Since Wilkerson checked onboard, he has gone above and beyond!” Chief Navy Career Counselor Marissa Zonar, department leading chief petty officer East Tennessee Division said. “His desire to learn, grow and help others is unmatched, which helps him as a great recruiter, leader and mentor.”



In March 2020, the world went into lockdown due to COVID-19, but for recruiters like Wilkerson, recruiting didn’t stop. Making goal and mission were still the top priorities for all NTAGs, and adjusting to restrictions imposed by a pandemic required ingenuity, grit and determination.



“I thought recruiting was a sweet deal compared to being stationed on a submarine,” Wilkerson said. “COVID hasn’t been the only challenge I’ve faced since I’ve been here. We have dealt with station and individual manning, seasoned recruiters transferring or retiring and training new incoming recruiters. Seeing this happen made me step up to the plate and take on the leading petty officer role.”



After transitioning from submarines to the recruiting force, Wilkerson found it to be different but rewarding. Being located in a land-locked location presents its challenges for Navy recruiting, but he enjoys this challenge and sharing the many opportunities the Navy can provide.



“Recruiting duty is very unique because I get to spread Navy awareness in a city that has no Navy presence,” Wilkerson said. “I get to be the sole reason that a future Sailor joins within my area. It makes me feel like a motivational speaker.”



Even though Wilkerson has only been serving in the Navy for seven years, he plans on serving 20 or 30 years if the Navy allows it.



Since checking onboard at NTAG Nashville, Wilkerson has been awarded five Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals, qualified as a station leading petty officer and played a significant role in NRS Maryville’s selection as the NTAG Nashville’s Medium Station of the Year for fiscal year 2021.



“Seeing the transformation of young individuals into confident Sailors is very rewarding,” Wilkerson said. “The best part of the week is getting a phone call on [Navy boot camp] graduation day and being thanked for helping them change their lives for the better.”



NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service. Follow NTAG Nashville on Facebook – NTAG Nashville.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).