Rakkasan’s Newest Marksman Rifle

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Horta, a platoon sergeant with Choppin Company, 3rd Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy | Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Horta, a platoon sergeant with Choppin Company, 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), instruct designated marksmen on the fundamentals of precision marksmanship at the range on Fort Campbell, KY, March 2, 2022. The M110A1 is the product delivered to the U.S. Army from its Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System (CSASS) program, constructed to significantly increase the distance and precision of small unit capabilities. First used in the Army by 3BCT. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Erik Hill) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) field the brigade’s newest infantry squad weapon, the M110A1 Squad Designated Marksman Rifle (SDMR).



“I’m not a marksman anymore but after seeing the new rifle I really wish I was after watching Soldiers fire the new SDMR.” said Sgt. Tyler Squier, a Soldier with the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-187th IN, 3BCT, 101st ABN (AASLT).



Designated marksmen from across the battalion began training on the new SDMR system in order to better understand the capabilities of the weapon system and the lethality it will bring to the organization.



“It’s a new experience for some of the Soldier’s out here,” said Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Horta, a platoon sergeant from Choppin Company, 3-187th IN, 3BCT. “These Soldiers are accustomed to firing a carbine with lower magnification optics. The precision the SDMR allows is a completely different experience. It’s a far more advanced weapons system than I had back when I was in a Recon Platoon way back when.”



The M110A1 is the product delivered to the U.S. Army from its Compact Semi-Automatic Sniper System (CSASS) program, constructed to significantly increase the distance and precision of small unit capabilities. With a similar look, feel and functionality to the M4A1, the M110A1 provides a smooth transition for designated marksmen, who need to be able to employ effective fires at both short and long range.



“In my opinion, every new weapon advancement I have received in the Army has been top notch. This one is no different,” said Sgt. Maj. Rene L. Del Rey, acting command sergeant major for the 3-187th IN Battalion. “with a little more training to improve the Soldiers’ proficiency, the SDMR will, undoubtedly, improve this battalion’s lethality ten-fold.”