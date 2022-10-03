Tunisian Counter-IED team tests skills at Raven's Challenge

Courtesy Photo | Two Tunisian counter-IED experts partner with two ATF members and two U.S. Army EOD...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Two Tunisian counter-IED experts partner with two ATF members and two U.S. Army EOD Soldiers to examine what is left of the electronics package of a suspected Vehicle Born Improvised Explosive Device March 9, 2022. The team disabled the VBIED with an explosive water charge during the Raven's Challenge Interoperability Exercise on Camp Blanding, Florida. The exercise is funded by the U.S. Army and led by the ATF. Personnel from multiple agencies including the FBI, the Department of the Defense, the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration, and state and local public safety agencies throughout the country all provide manpower resources to assist in completion of the exercise. A member of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa C-IED planning cell joined the Tunisian contingent this year. In September, SETAF-AF brought two Libyan C-IED specialists to the event. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and Tunisian Armed Forces Engineers participated in a counter-IED exercise in Camp Blanding, Florida this week.



A member of SETAF-AF C-IED/EOD branch traveled with two Tunisian explosive ordnance disposal specialists to participate in the Raven's Challenge Interoperability Exercise.



“Working with the Tunisians has been a pleasure,” said Rocco Covello, SETAF-AF C-IED planner. “It is a proud moment to see the skills taught in Tunisia by U.S. EOD specialists implemented during this exercise.”



Raven's Challenge is an annual, interagency, C-IED exercise that incorporates scenarios focused on interoperability capabilities between state and local safety bomb squads, Federal bomb units and military explosive disposal units in operational environments.



Tunisian participants joined with two U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire Arms and Explosives technicians and two US Army EOD Soldiers to form a joint team. The team faced challenging scenarios on live fire ranges requiring them to work together to defeat IEDs. The team then had to provide details to a bomb management center and assist in providing investigative leads through accurate identification and preservation of evidence.



“The Tunisians did very well integrating with their US EOD counter parts,” Covello said. “They received praise on a daily basis from the Ravens Challenge observer-controllers on their knowledge base and execution of scenarios.”



The exercise is funded by the U.S. Army and led by the ATF. Personnel from multiple agencies including the FBI, the Department of the Defense, the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration, and state and local public safety agencies throughout the country all provide manpower resources to assist in completion of the exercise.



Libya provided two Engineer officers to observe training in Sept 2021. Tunisia is the first country to actually participate in the overall exercise, and show interest in returning next year.



SETAF-AF’s C-IED team establishes C-IED capability and capacity that enables the command to advise, assist, train, and equip African partner nations to increase their capabilities to defeat IEDs and IED threat networks.