    Tunisian C-IED experts test skills at Raven's Challenge

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Two Tunisian counter-IED experts partner with two ATF members and two U.S. Army EOD Soldiers to examine what is left of the electronics package of a suspected Vehicle Born Improvised Explosive Device March 9, 2022. The team disabled the VBIED with an explosive water charge during the Raven's Challenge Interoperability Exercise on Camp Blanding, Florida. The exercise is funded by the U.S. Army and led by the ATF. Personnel from multiple agencies including the FBI, the Department of the Defense, the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration, and state and local public safety agencies throughout the country all provide manpower resources to assist in completion of the exercise. A member of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa C-IED planning cell joined the Tunisian contingent this year. In September, SETAF-AF brought two Libyan C-IED specialists to the event.

    Tunisian Counter-IED team tests skills at Raven's Challenge

