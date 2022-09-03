Two Tunisian counter-IED experts partner with two ATF members and two U.S. Army EOD Soldiers to examine what is left of the electronics package of a suspected Vehicle Born Improvised Explosive Device March 9, 2022. The team disabled the VBIED with an explosive water charge during the Raven's Challenge Interoperability Exercise on Camp Blanding, Florida. The exercise is funded by the U.S. Army and led by the ATF. Personnel from multiple agencies including the FBI, the Department of the Defense, the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration, and state and local public safety agencies throughout the country all provide manpower resources to assist in completion of the exercise. A member of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa C-IED planning cell joined the Tunisian contingent this year. In September, SETAF-AF brought two Libyan C-IED specialists to the event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:38 Photo ID: 7086695 VIRIN: 220309-A-A0963-004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.05 MB Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tunisian C-IED experts test skills at Raven's Challenge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.