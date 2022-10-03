Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.10.2022

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, hosted Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi during a visit to Bahrain, March 10.

    Kohavi was joined by Major Gen. Tal Kelman, director for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) J5 directorate; Brig. Gen. Efraim Defrin, deputy director for IDF’s J5 directorate; and Brig. Gen. Amit Saar, head of the IDF Research and Assessment Department.

    The leaders discussed future opportunities for maritime security cooperation between IDF and U.S. 5th Fleet.

    The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

