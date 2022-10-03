U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters

220310-N-KZ419-1049 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 10, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, and Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, salute sideboys as they enter NAVCENT headquarters, March 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

