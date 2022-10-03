Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters

    U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters

    BAHRAIN

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220310-N-KZ419-1049 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 10, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, and Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, salute sideboys as they enter NAVCENT headquarters, March 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 06:32
    Photo ID: 7086106
    VIRIN: 220310-N-KZ419-1049
    Resolution: 2886x2309
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters, by PO2 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Israel
    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT