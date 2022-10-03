220310-N-KZ419-1049 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 10, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, and Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, salute sideboys as they enter NAVCENT headquarters, March 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 06:32
|Photo ID:
|7086106
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-KZ419-1049
|Resolution:
|2886x2309
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters, by PO2 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. 5th Fleet Hosts Israeli Defense Chief at Bahrain Headquarters
LEAVE A COMMENT