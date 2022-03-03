Garrison solar panel infrastructure supports energy demands and saves money

Photo By Connie Dickey | The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade has just completed the installation of solar...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dickey | The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade has just completed the installation of solar photovoltaic projects as part of the Garrison's infrastructure upgrade to reduce the amount of energy used and to save on the cost of energy. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden is upgrading their energy infrastructure by installing solar panels across the installation as a way to both reduce the amount of energy used and to save on the cost of energy.



The installation of the solar panels ensures the Garrison is supporting the Army’s new climate strategy by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the magnitude of climate threats as well as adaptation efforts to reduce harm from those threats.



Currently USAG Wiesbaden has installed 1.5 megawatts of solar photovoltaic panels, which can produce about 1500 MW hours of clean energy annually. A megawatt hour is equivalent to one million watts of electricity being used for an hour.



The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade is a big partner of this effort and has just completed the installation of three solar photovoltaic projects.



Tomasz Filatow, energy manager with the Garrison’s Directorate of Public Works, explained that current solar projects, like the installed solar PV panels on the roof of the fitness center, combined with other solar panel projects around the garrison footprint will provide an additional solar capacity online in the future.



The Garrison’s public works team ensured that only panels with a reduced reflection index are installed near the airfield, lessening glint-glare for incoming aircraft.



In addition, Filatow said the Garrison’s Energy Program received supplementary funding for three energy water conservation and resiliency projects to install more solar panels. All projects are designed and executed in partnership with the host nation office, Filatow said.



“We will install additional panels at the Clay Kaserne Access Control Point, on the roof of the recently renovated post office, Building 1030 and on the parking structure, Building 1152,” he said.



Once all projects are completed, Filatow said the Garrison will have 2.5 MW of solar PV panels which will provide 2500 MW hours of clean electricity annually.



Filatow went on to illustrate the impacts of the expanded solar capacity by using the example of a four-person household that uses an average of 4 MW hours annually, showcasing that the project will be able to produce enough energy to support the annual demand of 625 families. Once the project is complete, the garrison will also be saving up to 2,000 tons of C02 emissions per year.