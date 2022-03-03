Garrison solar panel infrastructure supports energy demands and saves money

The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade has just completed the installation of solar photovoltaic projects as part of the Garrison's infrastructure upgrade to reduce the amount of energy used and to save on the cost of energy.

