Naval Special Warfare Logistics Experts Meet for Annual Roundtable in San Diego

Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command hosted its annual enterprise-wide NSW logistics roundtable in San Diego, Calif, in December to identify and discuss key issues and opportunities in expeditionary logistics for the NSW force.



Capt. Stephen “Mick” Wilson, director of logistics (N4), Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), welcomed over fifty logisticians to identify, update, address, and prioritize key issues facing the community. Participants included forward deployed personnel, logistics personnel from the East and West Coast as well as members of US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) J4 Logistics Directorate. This event marked the first time in three years NSWC was able to host an in-person event of this magnitude.



“Relationships matter. Our NSW Logistics team communicates effectively year-round, but its critical we bring everyone in for face-to-face discussions to talk through challenges, gain perspectives, look over the horizon and socialize.” said Wilson.



The roundtable included a discussion on contested logistics with SOCOM’s J4 Director of Logistics, Col. Derek K. Jansen, and SOCOM (J45) Concepts & Wargames, Lt. Col. Steven Magner, providing keynote remarks on the topic.



The Acting Deputy Director, Logistics, Fleet Supply, and Ordnance (N4B) and Director, Ordnance Logistics (N42) U.S Pacific Fleet Capt. Patrick Blake, also provided comments virtually to convey real-world logistics implications and the current fleet posture in the Indo-Pacific.



During the event, Capt. Wilson awarded the first-ever Captain (ret.) Doug Rose Logistics Excellence Award, or the NSW Blue “E,” to Hawaii- and East Coast-based commands for their supply excellence and demonstration of a superior level of logistics operations.



The Logistics Excellence Award was named in honor of Captain (ret) Douglas Rose who began his service in the Navy in 1982 as a commissioned Supply Corps officer. He passed away in 2012 after a battle with leukemia. For his last duty station, Rose served as the assistant Chief of Staff for Logistics for Naval Special Warfare Command. In addition to his service to NSW, he also served in multiple expeditionary tours, contributing to his unique understanding of the challenges in supporting the expeditionary community. During his last tour, he championed the creation of Naval Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer (NESCO) warfare pin where his legacy lives on to this day.



The three-day event concluded with an open forum discussion between the participants of the logistics roundtable, Naval Special Warfare Command Executive Director Mr. Thomas Schoenbeck and Naval Special Warfare Command Deputy Commander, Captain David R. Markle. This discussion highlighted the importance of an agile and sustainable logistics network to sustain and support NSW operators.



Naval Special Warfare is the nation's premier maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the fleet's reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

