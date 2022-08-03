Set Up a virtual TDY with PS Magazine

Redstone Arsenal, AL – PS Magazine was created in 1951 to help Soldiers with maintenance and logistics issues. We're still here to help after 70 years and would like to invite combat, combat support and combat service support units across the Army to conduct virtual TDYs with us to discuss maintenance and sustainment challenges. We’re also encouraging units to share maintenance and sustainment successes so that PS can potentially share them across the Army in order to enhance overall combat readiness.



These virtual TDYs will typically last between 30 minutes to one hour. Units are encouraged to include maintenance and supply leaders in these virtual sessions, along with a handful of frontline Soldiers who can offer first-hand accounts of the challenges they’re facing and answer questions from the PS writing staff about the information they need to be more successful at sustaining their vehicles and equipment.



To set up a virtual TDY—either by VTC or MS Teams depending on which platform best suits the unit making the request—we’ll need some basic information such as the unit’s point of contact, means of contact, method for conducting the session, and dates and times the unit can make itself available for the discussion.



To book a virtual TDY with PS Magazine, send an email to usarmy.redstone.asc.mbx.psmag@army.mil with "Virtual TDY" in the subject line and the following information in the body of the message:

• Unit making the request and location

• Unit point of contact (name, phone, and email)

• Preferred platform for conducting the virtual TDY

• Preferred dates/times (please offer two to three options)

