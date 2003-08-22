PS Magazine invites units to set up a virtual TDY to discuss maintenance and logistics challenges and successes.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2003
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:14
|Photo ID:
|7083225
|VIRIN:
|030822-A-EV437-1000
|Resolution:
|350x498
|Size:
|179.49 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Set Up a Virtual TDY with PS Magazine, by Robert Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Set Up a virtual TDY with PS Magazine
LEAVE A COMMENT