Exchange’s ‘BE FIT Live’ Workouts Pump Up the Military Community

Courtesy Photo | Want some #MondayMotivation? Work out with the @shopmyexchange fitness experts on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Want some #MondayMotivation? Work out with the @shopmyexchange fitness experts on “BE FIT Live.” see less | View Image Page

DALLAS –The military community can put in work each week with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s fitness experts during “BE FIT Live” workouts on Facebook.



Exchange BE FIT ambassador Roy Montez and Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Sonja Berry host the live workouts, typically airing Mondays at 11 a.m. Central, on the Exchange’s Facebook page. The sessions integrate interval training, core workouts, strength exercises and more.



“The Exchange started ‘BE FIT Live’ in 2020 to encourage staying active during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Montez said. “Since then, the weekly broadcasts have created a sense of community. And, best of all, the live workouts can be modified to adjust all fitness levels—anyone can participate.”



Each broadcast begins with a warmup and workout overview. BE FIT ambassadors coach viewers throughout the workout and answer questions from the military community on the livestream feed in real time.



“‘BE FIT Live’ is great for a quick workout in the office or at home,” said Berry, the Exchange’s assistant director for public health and food safety. “My own fitness levels have increased from the BE FIT workouts—it’s like having a free trainer every week.”



The Exchange’s BE FIT program empowers Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians, Veterans and families to make healthy lifestyle choices.



“The Exchange is committed to producing programming for the military community that encourages a healthy lifestyle,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Live workouts are another way the Exchange keeps Warfighters ready and resilient year-round.”



Since 2020, Montez and Berry have led more than 80 virtual workouts. Episodes can be found on the Exchange’s BE FIT Hub page, YouTube page and on Facebook . Visit ShopMyExchange.com/befit to learn more.



Facebook-friendly version: Want some #MondayMotivation? Work out with the @shopmyexchange fitness experts on “BE FIT Live.” Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-20o.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange