WCAP Soldiers conduct Total Soldier Enhancement Training with Ft. Carson Unit

Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, attended a Total Soldier Enhancement Training hosted by Soldier-athletes assigned to the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program on March 1st, 2022.



Developed by Soldiers in the program, Total Soldier Enhancement Training is an elite level, Soldier-led training, specifically designed to increase performance enhancement and resiliency. The program increases readiness and resilience of Army units through facilitated, team-base training events that expose Soldiers to mental skills training that sets the conditions for more consistent and high levels of performance.



“TSET gives Soldiers a chance to experience learning centric training events,” said Cpt. Robert Cheseret, WCAP Detachment Commander. “Everyone is a Soldier first, and this gives units a chance to diversify their physical training while helping to increase readiness of Army units.”



Throughout the training, Soldiers rotated through four stations featuring sports within the program. The total training lasted two hours, where Soldiers learned the fundamentals of running from track and field athletes, basic taekwondo skills, weightlifting and agility from wrestling, and basic moves in boxing.



For heavily tasked units, TSET missions help break up the monotony of daily physical training sessions as well as boosting morale.



“As a brigade support unit, Alpha Company Soldiers support all logistic aspects for the entire brigade,” said 1st Sgt. Eddie Taylor, Alpha Company First Sergeant. “These are some of the busiest Soldiers in the Army, having regular jobs plus having to perform regular Soldier war fighting functions as well”



In a discussion held with the Soldiers, they showed appreciation for the program and requested more trainings with WCAP Athletes in the future.



Since 2016, World Class Athlete Program members have conducted as many as 24 TSET missions annually, instructing 200 to 300 Soldiers a day, for up to a week at a time. They have travelled across the nation to deliver customized training to a variety of audiences - from Active Duty and Reserve to component units, to basic trainers, to non-commissioned officers at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

