    WCAP Soldiers conduct Total Soldier Enhancement Training with Ft. Carson Unit

    WCAP Soldiers conduct Total Soldier Enhancement Training with Ft. Carson Unit

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    World Class Athlete Program Soldiers hosted a Total Soldier Enhancement Training for A Co., 4th BSB, 1st SBCT, March 1, 2022, Fort Carson, Colorado. Total Soldier Enhancement Training enhances unit readiness and resiliency through elite level training.

