New Pathway into the Navy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (March 07, 2022) - The Navy is bringing back the Baccalaureate Degree Completion Program (BDCP). This program offers various benefits for college students looking for a new way to join the Navy as a commissioned officer. BDCP will help prospective applicants commission as a Surface Warfare Officer, Special Warfare, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, Naval Aviation- Pilot and Naval Flight Officer.

“Implementing the BDCP is another Fleet recommendation from our Task Force One Navy,” Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command said.

Those who enlist into the BDCP will start off receiving full pay and allowances of an Officer Candidate Petty Officer 3rd Class (OCPO3) (E-4). If an applicant provides a referral that results in an accession to an officer commissioning program, they will be eligible for a one-time advancement to the next paygrade. Another way to advance in paygrade is to make the dean’s list two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.

“A lot of college students have a job on the side while they study,” Cmdr. Howard Bryant, Director of Outreach and Diversity at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command said. “This program will help free up time so they can focus on their studies, as well as guarantee a job after they graduate.”

To apply for BDCP, applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 19 years old and cannot exceed the age limit for the specific designator. It is required to have a 2.8 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 grade scale.

BDCP is also available to people enlisted in the Navy Reserves. Applicants must be currently enrolled or accepted for transfer to a regionally-accredited four-year college or university that does not have an established Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) unit or NROTC cross-town agreement. Applicant must have at least 60 semester or 90 quarter hours of credit from an accredited college or university and fulfill baccalaureate degree requirements within 24 months.

“This program is meant for that person midway through college that is figuring out what’s next in their life,” Lt. Cmdr. James Barfoot, the branch head of general accessions at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command said. “Instead of having to delay and potentially run into a financial situation, they’ve got a pathway.”

Upon completion of the baccalaureate degree requirements, candidates will be advanced to OCPO2, if they haven’t been previously advanced. Candidates will keep their rank until they are enrolled into the next available Officer Candidate School class.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



