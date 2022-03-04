Task Force Provider transfers authority to the 36th Sustainment Brigade

Photo By Sgt. Elorina Santos | Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the command team for 3rd Division...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Elorina Santos | Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the command team for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, case the unit's colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait March 4, 2022. The ceremony marked the end of the unit's nine-month deployment throughout the Central Command area of operations providing operational and tactical level sustainment support and the formal transfer of the mission to the 36th Sust. Bde. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT - The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade formally

transferred their authority and responsibilities to the 36th Sustainment

Brigade during a ceremony on March 4, 2022.



The 3rd DSB deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia in June 2021 to numerous locations across U.S. Army Central Command's area of operations and took on the logistic role in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom Sentinel, and Operation Allies Refuge.



This marked the seventh time the 3rd DSB has deployed in the last decade, providing sustainment to the force.



During the 3rd DSB deployment they provided operational and tactical level sustainment support to CENTCOM area of responsibility and the 1st Theater Sustainment Command. The brigade element planned, integrated and executed sustainment operations including the nation's single largest humanitarian airlift supporting the Afghanistan retrograde, two quarterly ammunition vessel shipments and the first ever military convoy spanning the length of Saudi Arabia and into Kuwait.



"Our brigade was not fancy just tough, but always got the job done ," said Col. David Key, the commander of 3rd DSB, "To our families back in the rear, we all love you and will see you in a few short days, thank you for keeping the home fires burning."



The 36th Sust. Bde. will continue providing sustainment for these tasks and drills in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S Army Central.



"We are extremely proud of everything that the 3rd DSB has accomplished and we will continue to provide exceptional sustainment support to the Soldiers," said Col. Carrie Perez, the commanding officer of the 36th SB. "It is our great honor and privilege to lead the Soldiers of the 36th SB in this important mission."