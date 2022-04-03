Task Force Provider transfers authority to the 36th Sustainment Brigade

Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the command team for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, case the unit's colors during a transfer of

authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait March 4, 2022. The ceremony

marked the end of the unit's nine-month deployment throughout the Central

Command area of operations providing operational and tactical level

sustainment support and the formal transfer of the mission to the 36th Sust.

Bde.

