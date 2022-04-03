Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Provider transfers authority to the 36th Sustainment Brigade

    Task Force Provider transfers authority to the 36th Sustainment Brigade

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the command team for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, case the unit's colors during a transfer of
    authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait March 4, 2022. The ceremony
    marked the end of the unit's nine-month deployment throughout the Central
    Command area of operations providing operational and tactical level
    sustainment support and the formal transfer of the mission to the 36th Sust.
    Bde.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 13:29
    Photo ID: 7081663
    VIRIN: 220304-A-AG202-722
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.25 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Provider transfers authority to the 36th Sustainment Brigade, by SGT Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Provider transfers authority to the 36th Sustainment Brigade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Stewart - Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT