Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the command team for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, case the unit's colors during a transfer of
authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait March 4, 2022. The ceremony
marked the end of the unit's nine-month deployment throughout the Central
Command area of operations providing operational and tactical level
sustainment support and the formal transfer of the mission to the 36th Sust.
Bde.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7081663
|VIRIN:
|220304-A-AG202-722
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Provider transfers authority to the 36th Sustainment Brigade, by SGT Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
