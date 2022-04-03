Destroyer Squadron 23 Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (Mar 4, 2022) – Destroyer Squadron 23 (DESRON 23) held a change of command at the Veteran’s Museum in Balboa Park on Friday, March 4.



Capt. Steve McDowell turned over as Commodore of the squadron with Capt. Patrick O’Mahoney.



“It was an absolute honor to lead the Sailors of DESRON 23 over the last 16 months,” said McDowell. “DESRON’s Little Beavers similar to their predecessors, performed absolutely brilliantly while deployed and at home after our return. There is nothing that this outstanding team cannot accomplish.”



Vice Adm. James W. Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, served as presiding officer and guest speaker for the ceremony.



McDowell, a native of Millbrook, NY., assumed command of DESRON 23 in November 2020 and is going on to serve as Director of Surface Advanced Warfighting School, at Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center.



O’Mahoney, a native of Southern Pines, N.C., fleeted up from his position as deputy commodore, DESRON 23.



“I am honored and energized to take over as the 50th Commodore of Destroyer Squadron 23,” said O’Mahoney. “Since 1943, the country has called upon DESRON 23 to preserve freedom and security of the international maritime commons. I look forward to serving alongside and leading this incredible team wherever the Navy and the nation may need us.”



