CNREURAFCENT Recognizes NSA Bahrain Fire And Emergency Services Award Winners

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Fire and Emergency Services Department (FESD) was recognized on Feb. 9 by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) for winning multiple 2021 Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) annual awards.

These departmental and individual awards pay tribute to outstanding small, medium, and large category fire departments for achieving the highest degree of excellence in supporting their respective fire protection missions. NSA Bahrain was selected as the runner-up for the Fire Department of the Year award. Individual awards were presented to Shannon Orndorff – winner, Fire Chief of the Year; Travis Wondrash – winner, Fire Instructor of the Year; Thanzeer Basheer – winner, Fire Inspector of the Year and to Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mates First Class James Carson – runner up, Military Fire Officer of the Year.



“I think collectively, the award is really just a testament to what our firefighters are able to do on a day-to-day basis in order to meet the mission,” said Shannon Orndorff, NSA Bahrain’s installation fire chief. “Putting people first is one of the key components. Doing this helps to keep the focus on the mission while simultaneously encouraging high performance.”

NSA Bahrain’s FESD’s primary responsibilities range from structural and shipboard fire suppression, hazardous materials-technician response, emergency medical services, technical rescue response, and fire prevention/facility inspections on NSA I/II/III, Mina Salman Pier, DODEA, and the UAE.

Travis Wondrash, FESD’s assistant chief has spent two years on board NSA Bahrain and is tasked with managing the department’s training program. With the extreme heat always being a factor of consideration in the region, FESD personnel typically have about five months every year to do high-risk live fire, HAZMAT, and technical rescue training. Generating the training plan helps to facilitate numerous tasks and objectives into a rigid and condensed timeframe.

“It’s very unique what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Wondrash. “Basically, my role as the fire instructor is to create a training plan that aligns with the six scopes of services that we provide on the base for our tenant commands and surrounding community.”

Wondrash added that the teams train an incredible number of hours every single month and that they are always being hands-on with the equipment to maintain proficiency. He stated that from creation of the training plan to management and execution, it is a consolidated effort between the Battalion Chiefs, Captains, and Firefighters to ensure the robust training plan is executed smoothly and efficiently.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class (ABH1) James Carson stated the award emphasizes the wholesomeness of a team, family environment, and the importance of working together.

“By ensuring all of this is properly functioning, it enables us to be in a well-positioned status to combat casualties and take care of the base personnel,” said Carson. “Vehicles must be checked off in the mornings and evenings and if simple, yet important things like these are overlooked, it can be the very thing which makes a difference between us succeeding or failing in our primary duties.”

Coordination between the fire department and a pierside ship’s command team is a vital component of communication. International forces, such as allied and partner nation ships on the waterfront routinely train with the fire department in the event a joint effort is called to combat a fire, HAZMAT, technical rescue, or EMS incident.

“Day-to-day, we ensure our equipment and building inspections are all good to go,” said Saleh Mohammed Abdulqaher, an NSA Bahrain firefighter. “In order to combat all the hazards on the I installation, we continuously train to maintain a high level of proficiency.”

“Everyone in this organization is a leader and everyone is treated with respect from the top-down and from bottom-up. We have created an organization that is sustainable and where our diverse workforce grasps the concept of continuity of operations and, in my opinion, that’s what has made us so successful,” said Orndorff. “Professionalism and ownership are the two things I’ve seen change in the most dramatic fashion during my tenure here and understanding what each person’s role is in the organization regardless of whether they’re BG, active duty military or GS, enables us to provide collateral duties laterally and upwards throughout the organization.”

Orndorff stated that FESD’s greatest strength is the amount of investment made into the Bahraini Grade workforce and the team’s rich diversity that encompasses active duty military personnel, GS civilians and BG personnel from Bahrain, India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and India. He further outlined that to impress the sense of ownership on the BG employees is extremely important so that there’s an understanding that this is their fire department, and that they’re going to be the ones who sustain the agency for the next five, ten, fifteen-to-twenty years.

“Conveying that vision and getting everyone to embrace it has ushered in significant change over the last three years. Where we were in 2019 compared to where we are now… it is almost a completely different fire department,” said Orndorff.

For the NSA Bahrain Fire and Emergency Services Department, the awards serve as a reminder of the importance of working with personnel from other nations and walks of life. This department is unique because of the team’s diversity and collective talents which in-turn, allows them to operate as a strong emergency response force. Teamwork remains at the heart of their success and serves as the foundation that unites them as one in order to save lives and protect the installation.

