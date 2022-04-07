Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Bahrain Fire And Emergency Services Department 2022

    NSA Bahrain Fire And Emergency Services Department 2022

    BAHRAIN

    07.04.2022

    Photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 07, 2022) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Fire and Emergency Services Department (FESD) get a group photo following their 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony on board NSA Bahrain. FESD was recognized on Feb. 9 by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) for winning multiple 2021 Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) annual awards. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 02:46
    Photo ID: 7148098
    VIRIN: 220407-N-XJ066-1044
    Resolution: 3955x2966
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain Fire And Emergency Services Department 2022, by Ameera Al-Kooheji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CNREURAFCENT Recognizes NSA Bahrain Fire And Emergency Services Award Winners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    fire department
    fesd
    annual awards 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT