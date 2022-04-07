NSA Bahrain Fire And Emergency Services Department 2022

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 07, 2022) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, Fire and Emergency Services Department (FESD) get a group photo following their 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony on board NSA Bahrain. FESD was recognized on Feb. 9 by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT) for winning multiple 2021 Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) annual awards. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Ameera Al-Kooheji/Released)

