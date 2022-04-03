Fort McCoy’s economic impact approached nearly $2 billion during fiscal year 2021

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Nov. 5, 2020, at sunset at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.



The data was compiled by Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.



Workforce payroll, operating costs, and other expenditures totaled $481.6 million for FY 2021 compared to $369 million for FY 2020.



A total of 17,753 personnel worked or were guests at Fort McCoy in FY 2021 — 1,702 civilians, 2,023 military, 1,452 contract employees, and 12,576 Afghan guests. This includes all personnel who were on post during Operation Allies Welcome and with Task Force McCoy.



Approximately 62 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. The total FY 2021 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $195.47 million.



FY 2021 operating costs of $249.88 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Other expenditures accounted for $36.25 million and covered $332,635 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $35.9 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included $39.4 million in military construction on post.



Fort McCoy supported training for 116,053 troops in FY 2021, which ran from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. The training population included reserve- and active-component personnel from throughout the military.



Larry Sharp, chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) Training Coordination Branch, said the training numbers include Army Reserve Soldiers; National Guard service members; and active-duty troops from not just the Army but also other services, such as the Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.



Training statistics reflect many types of training opportunities that take place at the installation by active- and reserve-component forces and other governmental agencies, according to DPTMS.



During fiscal year 2021, training included several Cold-Weather Operations Course sessions; battle-drill (weekend) training; annual training; mobilization; institutional training; and numerous exercises, including a Warrior Exercise, Combat Support Training Exercise, Diamond Saber, Global Medic, and the level III Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) mobilization exercise Pershing Strike ’21.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a training plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



A gross multiplier index (GMI) of 4.0 was used to determine the overall effect of the expenditures in the local economy.



The GMI measures the number of times a dollar turns over within a region and was developed by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)