Leaders encourage housing residents’ response

By Scott Prater



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson, roamed a neighborhood on post along with community life NCOs and Fort Carson Family Homes (FCFH) representatives Feb. 4, 2022. The group provided one resident family with a gift for completing an Army assessment and spoke to nearby residents about the importance of responding to the 2022 Army Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey.



Housing residents at Fort Carson have roughly two weeks remaining to complete the Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey, the results of which will directly impact housing life on post.



As of Feb. 4, 2022, roughly 18.6% of Fort Carson housing residents had completed the survey while Springer and post leaders have set a goal of reaching 30 percent by the survey’s end date of Feb. 24, 2022.



“We are in Sioux Village today, knocking on doors and handing out fliers to make sure everyone here knows how to fill out the survey,” Springer said. “This (response) is really important to us at the garrison and at Fort Carson Family Homes because it gives us the opportunity to advocate for additional dollars for housing to the Army and the DOD. It’s worth filling out. We want information about what residents like about housing, what our challenges are, how we can get better and what we can sustain.”



Each Week, FCFH staff is thanking survey respondents by presenting them with a gift. Feb. 4, 2022, FCFH Community Manager Aymesha Melendez stopped at Spc. Nicholas Lara’s home in Sioux Village along with Springer and Sgt. 1st Class Nick Sweeny, Sioux Village community life NCO, to present a gift to Lara and his family.



Residents with a current email account on file with FCFH will receive an email message from CEL & Associates to link to the survey. Fort Carson housing leaders say it takes about five minutes to complete the survey.



Residents who do not have an email account on file can call Fort Carson Family Homes at 719-579-1606, to update their email information.



“The feedback provided will guide the Army and FCFH in developing future improvements to privatized housing facilities and services. Topics covered in the survey include resident experiences with leasing, community management, maintenance and quality of the homes. All survey input is confidential and anonymous. Residents are encouraged to provide open and honest feedback.



“We appreciate all of you who have completed the survey,” Springer said. “Right now, were at an 18.6% response level and we’ve got to do better than that, and we still have some time to respond.”