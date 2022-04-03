Happy Hooligan Carries on her Mother's Military Success

Photo By David Lipp | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Crystal Telling, the 119th Force Support Squadron director of...... read more read more Photo By David Lipp | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Crystal Telling, the 119th Force Support Squadron director of personnel, looks over the should of Airman 1st Class Sandra Sprenger, as they discuss office policy at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., March 3, 2022. Telling began her career as an enlisted Airman in the Alaska Air National Guard, continued in the North Dakota Air National Guard when she transferred into the 119th Wing, and was commissioned as an officer Nov. 9, 2018. She is carrying on a family tradition of Military service. Her father, mother and step-father served in the U.S. Air Force and her mother and step-father went on to serve in the Alaska Air National Guard, with her mother reaching the highest enlisted rank of chief master sergeant. Her mother served as the 168th Wing command chief and her aunt is the current state command chief in the Alaska Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp) see less | View Image Page

1st Lt. Crystal Telling, the 119th Force Support Squadron (FSS) director of personnel, is carrying on a family tradition of enlisted military service, and taking it a step further by serving as an officer in the North Dakota Air National Guard.

Telling’s father, mother and step-father all served as enlisted members of the U.S. Air Force, with her mother and step-father continuing their enlisted service in the Alaska Air National Guard and earning their retirements.

Her mother, Chief Master Sgt. Tran Brunsberg, went on to become the 168th Wing command chief and her aunt, Chief Master Sgt. Kim Groat, is the current state command chief in the Alaska Air National Guard!

Telling served in the Alaska Air National Guard as an enlisted member from 2009 through 2015. She continued as an enlisted member in the North Dakota Air National Guard and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 119th Wing Nov. 9, 2018.

“To me, Women’s History Month is a time to honor and celebrate the accomplishments of women who have paved the way and created opportunities for future generations. I especially appreciate reflecting on women in my past – my mother and aunt – who have served as the Sate and Wing Command Chief in the Alaska Air National Guard. Both of these women have set an example and provided an opportunity for other women to be successful,” said Telling.

Telling was selected as the 119th outstanding noncommissioned officer of the year for 2017, as a staff sergeant serving as a financial management technician in the 119th Comptroller Flight.

She has recently been facing challenging times with many 119th FSS members serving on their six-month unit reserve component period 6 (RCP6) deployments, while leaving the organization a little short of personnel.

The challenges have been accentuated by unique personnel issues presented by the unit support of FEMA and department of health requests for assistance in the COVID-19 fight, which continued throughout the RCP6 activation.

“Currently, the 119th FSS leadership is comprised of all women. This is just one small feat that proves women are making strides and breaking through the glass ceiling. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘women belong in all places where decisions are being made,’ by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Telling.

According to the U.S. Air Force personnel center, 29.6% of the force is female and 22.6% of the officers are women. So, while women are making progress in the U.S. Military, there is still room to grow. And women like Telling are doing their part to meet challenges successfully and continue to advance and improve those percentages while going into places where decisions are being made.