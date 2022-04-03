Army leaders dive deep to strengthen Strategic Power Projection Platforms

Photo By Erinn Burgess | Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, virtually addresses a group...... read more read more Photo By Erinn Burgess | Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, virtually addresses a group of leaders from across the Army who gathered March 3-4 at the Installation Management Command Global Command Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The group is working on creating revolutionary change to a system designed to empower Army senior leaders with up to date and accurate information to guide their decisions about resourcing Army readiness on installations. see less | View Image Page

By Scott Malcom



SAN ANTONIO -- Recent U.S. Army deployments to support the NATO response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine serve as a timely reminder of the vital role Army installations play in strategic power projection.



Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, commanding general of United States Army Installation Management Command, welcomed leaders from across the Army to the IMCOM Global Command Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.



They came together to roll up their sleeves and dive deep into the processes and tools involved in assessing and reporting the readiness of Army installations. They are investing time and energy for this purpose despite a very busy operating environment because providing Army leaders with the most up to date and accurate information about the readiness of our power projection platforms is a real-time operational imperative.



As Gabram stated in his opening remarks, “We’re going to use our time together to create an accurate and precise common operating picture to help the Army make smarter and more efficient and effective resourcing decisions regarding long term installation readiness.” As he spoke, the slide being presented read “We are looking for revolutionary, wholesale change.”



As Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, put it in his opening comments, “This is an opportunity to take a good tool and make it better…we have the right people in San Antonio to make this happen. Taking time in a focused forum, being deliberate, with objectives, is exactly what we need right now to improve installation readiness.”



Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, deputy chief of staff of G-9, and some of his key leaders were also present. “We’re all in,” said Evans. “This grass roots effort is building important momentum, and this forum is a chance for HQDA to hear from all COMPOs on the system and ways to ensure ISR accurately reflects the state of our Installations to enable resource decisions by Army Senior Leaders.”



The installation status report, or ISR, is to Army bases what the unit status report, or USR, is to Army combat units. ISR is an Army program of record and web-based data collection and reporting tool. It consists of four components – ISR Services (performance and cost), ISR Infrastructure, and ISR Mission Capacity.



The Army G-9 has overall responsibility for the ISR and conducts an annual change management process to keep it up to date. Delivering the programs and services that keep our Army and our people ready, however, happens on Army installations. This working group brings together leaders and experts at all levels to think through the information requirements and inputs of each echelon, and to organize that information into a way that empowers Army senior leaders.



“The goodness out of this effort is to take an established process and make it better, with everyone in the room, to be a better Army,” said Daly. “If we do this right, we’ll get second and third order effects that are huge. This tool will give us the information we need to make smart decisions about resourcing and readiness across the Army.”