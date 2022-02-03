NSMRL Sailor Named NMR&D Junior Sailor of the Year

Photo By Regena Kowitz | Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, presents a coin to...... read more read more Photo By Regena Kowitz | Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, presents a coin to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Victoria Diaz, assigned to Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), during his visit to the command, June 30. Weber recognized Diaz for her outstanding performance in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically for supporting the COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines study and efforts to increase understanding of the long-term health effects of the virus on young, healthy adults. As the NMFP commander, Weber has oversight of Navy Medicine's research and development enterprise. U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/Released see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. (NNS) Hospital Corpsman Third Class Victoria Diaz, a Sailor attached to Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), was named the 2021 Naval Medical Research & Development Enterprise Junior Sailor of the Year. The announcement came from Commander, Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) on Oct. 27, 2021.



“Petty Officer Diaz sets the standard for professionalism, excellence, and appearance,” said Capt. Katharine Shobe, NSMRL commanding officer. “Her commitment to mission accomplishment, leading, and seeking out opportunities to assist make Diaz a valuable member of the command and the Naval Medical Research and Development Enterprise. Diaz has quietly accomplished a tour’s worth of value in 2021, and is highly deserving of this award.”



Diaz reported to NSMRL as her first command out of “A” school, and was assigned as leading petty officer of the Operations Department, her first formal military leadership role. Lt. Nicole Johnson, head of the department, praised Diaz, “She has a natural leadership ability and I lean on her regularly. I know that when I give her a task she will complete it quickly and accurately. She is proactive, engaged, and an excellent communicator.”



In addition to her primary duties, Diaz provides hospital corpsman support to NSMRL’s Diving Department and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Groton, and assists with multiple research studies at NSMRL. In 2021, she also supported the NMRC’s COVID-19 Health Action Response for Marines (CHARM) Study at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina, where she helped enroll over 1,330 recruits and obtained and processed more than 10,000 samples. She also volunteered for CHARM’s follow-up research effort, CHARM 2.0, in North Carolina and Hawaii. Her assistance during these efforts was in direct support of the mission of the Marine Corps to maintain readiness and retention.



For her part, Diaz was “honored to represent NSMRL as the enterprise Junior Sailor of the Year.” She thanked Shobe and Johnson for their support and mentorship, along with all her fellow Sailors and civilians at the command. “Everyone at NSMRL has been so supportive of me and given me opportunities to grow as a Sailor. I’ve been able to develop my skills and get involved with research. I look forward to continuing to help however I can.”



A native of North Hollywood, California, Diaz joined the Navy in 2018 and right out of high school. She reports that she is still figuring out her future goals, but plans to go to college. She is enjoying her time in the Navy and the chance to travel and see new places. “Wherever my future takes me,” she said, “I will continue to do my best in everything I do.”



NSMRL is a command under the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and is located at the Naval Submarine Base New London. NSMRL delivers research solutions to promote the health, welfare, and performance of submariners and divers, with the mission to sustain the readiness and superiority of our undersea warriors through innovative health and performance research.