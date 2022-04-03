Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Collaborating for success: DLA Troop Support hosts Headquarters National Account Managers to strengthen partnership

    Collaborating for success: DLA Troop Support hosts Headquarters National Account Managers to strengthen partnership

    Photo By JOHN DWYER | Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Public Affairs Officer Janeen Hayes, right,...... read more read more

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Story by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support hosted the DLA Headquarters National Account Manager team March 3 in Philadelphia where they were able to collaborate in-person and strengthen a partnership that ensures DLA delivers the best warfighter support possible to its customers.

    National Account Manager teams for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force stay in contact with logisticians and planners at the Defense Department-level to help align DLA goals with those of service leaders. DLA customer and warfighter support representatives are also co-located with customers at the tactical level to help solve everyday problems like supply shortages and last-minute requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:39
    Story ID: 415744
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Collaborating for success: DLA Troop Support hosts Headquarters National Account Managers to strengthen partnership, by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Collaborating for success: DLA Troop Support hosts Headquarters National Account Managers to strengthen partnership
    Collaborating for success: DLA Troop Support hosts Headquarters National Account Managers to strengthen partnership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA Troop Support
    Strong Partnerships
    Warfighter Always

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT