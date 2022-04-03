Collaborating for success: DLA Troop Support hosts Headquarters National Account Managers to strengthen partnership

Photo By JOHN DWYER | Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Public Affairs Officer Janeen Hayes, right,...... read more read more Photo By JOHN DWYER | Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Public Affairs Officer Janeen Hayes, right, provides an overview of DLA Troop Support’s specific mission to a team of Headquarters DLA National Account Managers, including Army Lt. Col. Michelle Santayana, left, and Santiago Rodriguez, center. The DLA Headquarters NAM team visited Philadelphia-based DLA Troop Support March 3, 2022, for each team to learn more about each other and to collaborate on current and future warfighter support challenges. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support hosted the DLA Headquarters National Account Manager team March 3 in Philadelphia where they were able to collaborate in-person and strengthen a partnership that ensures DLA delivers the best warfighter support possible to its customers.



National Account Manager teams for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force stay in contact with logisticians and planners at the Defense Department-level to help align DLA goals with those of service leaders. DLA customer and warfighter support representatives are also co-located with customers at the tactical level to help solve everyday problems like supply shortages and last-minute requirements.