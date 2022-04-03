Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support hosted the DLA Headquarters National Account Manager team March 3 in Philadelphia where they were able to collaborate in-person and strengthen a partnership that ensures DLA delivers the best warfighter support possible to its customers.
National Account Manager teams for the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force stay in contact with logisticians and planners at the Defense Department-level to help align DLA goals with those of service leaders. DLA customer and warfighter support representatives are also co-located with customers at the tactical level to help solve everyday problems like supply shortages and last-minute requirements.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 08:39
|Story ID:
|415744
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Collaborating for success: DLA Troop Support hosts Headquarters National Account Managers to strengthen partnership, by JOHN DWYER
