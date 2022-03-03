Spotlight EO2 Oliveira

Equipment Operator 2nd Class Phillip Oliveira is a Boston native assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three and deployed to Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. As an equipment operator he’s been trained to operate an array of construction equipment from tractor trailers to bulldozers and backhoes.



“I enjoy getting to operate many different pieces of equipment and becoming an expert with said pieces,” he said of the job. With these tools he levels ground, cuts trenches and does everything needed to lay the groundwork for new construction. “Its been very fun and I look forward to doing it for the next few years.”



He’s been in the Navy for seven years and joined for the opportunity to travel. He’s two months into his first deployment to Okinawa. He looks forward to learning about the island’s history and culture.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 23:49 Location: OKINAWA, JP Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US