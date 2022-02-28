Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight EO2 Oliveira

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Feb. 28, 2022) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Phillip Oliveira, from Boston and assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) Three, stands for an environmental portrait at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 28, 2022. NMCB 3 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, and provides engineering and construction support to naval and joint forces around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 23:49
    Seabees
    Japan
    Okinawa
    NMCB
    spotlight
    CFAO

