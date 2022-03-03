Gate Runner Exercise Tests Defenders’ Readiness

The aptitude of the 633d Security Forces Squadron was put to the test as they engaged in a gate runner exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 25, 2022.



Exercises are a vital component of the Defenders’ routine training because they provide opportunities for team building, proper execution of standard operating procedures and effective communication. Simulating realistic events such as this gate runner scenario are designed to test the competency of the Airmen and allow leadership an inside look into operations so they can evaluate and make changes where necessary.



“The reason that this exercise is important is because it identifies any vulnerabilities that we have at Joint Base Langley-Eustis,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Williamson, 633d SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of standardization and evaluation. “The other thing is it highlights how we respond to all incidents. We train for this every single day – so when it actually does happen, it’s a quick response and we can neutralize the threat.”



Members of the Security Forces Squadron are JBLE’s front line protection for keeping the base and its members secure around the clock. From gate runners to domestic disturbances, exercises and trainings build self-assurance in Defenders so they can be fully equipped with the knowledge and equipment needed to properly respond to any incident that may occur.



“Our Defenders have to be ready and be educated on the tools they utilize when responding,” said Lt. Col. Lidia Iyassu, 633d SFS commander. “We ensure that these critical trainings are held consistently so that our team can have the confidence to know that they can move in and tackle the situation head on.”

