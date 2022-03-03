LRC Stuttgart CIF property book officer has a passion for supply, management

Photo By Cameron Porter | Shelbi Popwell is the Central Issue Facility property book officer and manager,...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Shelbi Popwell is the Central Issue Facility property book officer and manager, Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. On a day-to-day basis, she oversee all of the CIF appointments and transactions in the Stuttgart military community and manages a staff of five personnel. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Name: Shelbi Popwell



Job title: Central Issue Facility Property Book Officer and Manager



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center Stuttgart, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Panzer Kaserne, Germany



Experience: I’ve been working at LRC Stuttgart for two years come June. Before coming to LRC Stuttgart, I was at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, at the 1st Recruiting Brigade where I served as a supply technician for one year. Before that, I was working at the Child Development Center at Aberdeen Providing Grounds, Maryland, as a child development specialist for a few months.



Other service: I served two years as an active duty Soldier and unit supply specialist with the 3rd Battalion, 509th Airborne Infantry Regiment stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.



Hometown: Aberdeen, Maryland



Q: Can you explain what you do and what you are responsible for at LRC Stuttgart?



A: I’m the property book officer at the CIF here in Stuttgart. What I do on a day-to-day basis is oversee all of our appointments and transactions. I manage a staff of five personnel. They are all local national employees, but we are onboarding an Army civilian employee now. They assist all the customers, and I’ll jump in if there’s any questions or concerns that my staff can’t take care of themselves. As the PBO, I account for all of the CIF equipment and items. We service between 5,000 and 10,000 people every year. We support all branches of service – Army, Navy and Air Force, and I’m the accountable officer for the Marine warehouse. It’s a separate facility, and there’s two contractors who work there paid for by the Marines.



Q: Why is the CIF mission in the Stuttgart military community so important?



A: Our mission is important because we support two commandant commands – U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, as well as a Special Forces unit and much more. We get a lot of special cases here, often times at the very last minute. Our CIF support here in Stuttgart is unlike the other CIFs across Europe because of this. For example, with the Special Forces unit, I’m working with their supply office to put together a menu that can support them in a better way and meet their unique needs.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I actually wanted to work in patient administration when I was considering joining the Army, but unit supply came up first. I’m a military brat so I called a couple of my family members and friends to ask them about their experiences. After listening to them, I said to myself ‘Okay, let’s do this. Let’s go for it.’ While serving in the Army as an active duty supply specialist, I grew to really enjoy the supply and services field a lot. It’s a very important job, one that I don’t take lightly. It’s critical to overall operations, and requires a broad knowledge base. And it’s not just the supply field, for me. I also have a passion for management. Since I’ve been in school working on my degree in management studies, I’ve noticed that a lot of the things I’m learning in school I’m able to use to be a better manager. I want to ensure that not only am I successful but my whole staff and the entire organization is successful, as well.



LRC-Stuttgart and 405th AFSB: LRC Stuttgart is one of seven LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Stuttgart directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Stuttgart. LRC Stuttgart reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.